Klopp impressed with Reds fightback

Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for the way his side came from a goal down to beat Leicester 2-1 at Anfield on Saturday.

Jamie Vardy's third-minute opener was cancelled out by two strikes from Mohamed Salah in the second half.

It was another swashbuckling performance from Klopp's side, who reacted well to conceding so early.

The Reds boss told his club's official website: "You don’t want to be 1-0 down but if you are 1-0 down that early in the game you want to see the reaction I saw tonight – it was the best reaction we showed so far after being 1-0 down.

"It was fantastic. I didn’t see one nervous player or any real reaction in a negative way.

"We kept on going and created and created and created, and played brilliant football.

"Defensively we were really strong. The main strength of Leicester is counter-attacking and quick transitions. If you are 1-0 down it plays into their hands and makes it more difficult.

"But we did really well. I liked the first half a lot apart from the result, to be honest."

Klopp added: "Everybody in the stadium reacted in the right way, everybody saw, ‘wow, what a game!’

"It was 100 percent one of the best we have played so far."