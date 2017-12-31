Football

Did Nike just leak Coutinho to Barca?

Did Nike accidentally leak the news that Philippe Coutinho is ready to move to Barcelona?

The sportswear giant may have made a massive PR blunder if an advert that appeared on their website is to be believed.

Coutinho, 25, was linked with a move to Spain in the summer, but Liverpool rejected at least three offers from the Catalan giants to keep the player at Anfield.

Barca, though, never gave up hope of landing the Brazilian playmaker and now it appears as if Ernesto Valverde has finally got his man.

Liverpool and Barcelona fans were sent into a Twitter meltdown on Saturday night after Nike’s official website appeared to announce the sensational transfer move prematurely when an advertisement for Barca’s latest strip featured the Liverpool player.

The ad read: “Philippe Coutinho is ready to light up Camp Nou. ‘Get your 2017/18 FC Barcelona kit with the Magician’s name on it. Act fast – free personalisation only available until 6 January.”

Liverpool fans were understandably not happy.

Other fans were a bit more considered.

Who is right?

