Did Nike just leak Coutinho to Barca?

Did Nike accidentally leak the news that Philippe Coutinho is ready to move to Barcelona?

The sportswear giant may have made a massive PR blunder if an advert that appeared on their website is to be believed.

Coutinho, 25, was linked with a move to Spain in the summer, but Liverpool rejected at least three offers from the Catalan giants to keep the player at Anfield.

Barca, though, never gave up hope of landing the Brazilian playmaker and now it appears as if Ernesto Valverde has finally got his man.

Liverpool and Barcelona fans were sent into a Twitter meltdown on Saturday night after Nike’s official website appeared to announce the sensational transfer move prematurely when an advertisement for Barca’s latest strip featured the Liverpool player.

The ad read: “Philippe Coutinho is ready to light up Camp Nou. ‘Get your 2017/18 FC Barcelona kit with the Magician’s name on it. Act fast – free personalisation only available until 6 January.”

Accidental leak of Coutinho’s move to Barca? Sure looks that way. pic.twitter.com/5Mgf7Y7bHB — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 31, 2017

Liverpool fans were understandably not happy.

We’ve somehow let Barca get away with their continual tapping up of Coutinho but it has to stop now. If this is a leak, Liverpool have to take action and not just roll over. Beyond disrespectful. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 31, 2017

Liverpool need to intervene now. Sick of Barca tapping Coutinho up. Even Nike are getting in on it ffs — The Anfield Truth (@AnfieldTruth) December 31, 2017

Barca already pickpocketed us in broad daylight with the Suarez debacle. Should we let Coutinho go for less than £150m, Redmen worldwide should grab their pitchforks and torches & storm the gates of @John_W_Henry mansion. — Sync (@Scouzez) December 31, 2017

We probably won’t but I would love for LFC to absolutely crucify Barcelona over this Coutinho Nike nonsense. As big a club as Barca is, they are run by absolute clowns. — Baby Keith (@PatMacauley) December 31, 2017

Other fans were a bit more considered.

Say what you like, but I have nothing but respect for Coutinho. He could be acting up like Sánchez and Van Dijk are right now, but instead, he puts on the Red shirt every week and gives nothing but 110%. Example. — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) December 26, 2017

The £75m fee for Van Dijk is rightly ridiculed but in truth Liverpool with VVD and Keita in midfield suddenly turn into title contenders (provided they either retain Coutinho / replaced him with quality). — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) December 27, 2017

Liverpool are just a top GK away from having a great squad. Van Dijk is ready made, Gomez has the potential to develope into a real top central defender. Spine of Top GK, Van Dijk, Keita, Salah/Mane/Firmino is exceptional. Coutinho will be gone by the summer, we all know that. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) December 27, 2017

Who is right?