Watch Shinji Kagawa destroy a kid in keep away

Note to self – don’t ever let your kid play football with Shinji Kagawa.

The Borussia Dortmund and Japan star is a demon to his opponents on the pitch, and it turns out he’s not a whole lot nicer when playing against little boys either.

Watch as Kagawa torments the unlucky youngster during a game of keep away, quite literally nutmegging him until he cries.

It seems he was just trying to make the kid a better player, though.

A message written by Kagawa in Japanese along with the Instagram post reads: “Regret makes a person stronger. #Training #Friendship #After this, reconciliation”

There you have it folks. Tough love, Shinji Kagawa style.