Neymar on the injury that nearly ended his career

Brazilian superstar Neymar recently opened up about the nasty injury he suffered at the 2014 World Cup, revealing how close it came to leaving him paralysed.

The 25-year-old was forced out of the showpiece when he received a knee in the back from Colombia’s Juan Zuniga, fracturing his vertebra.

Neymar recalled the moment in conversation with former Barcelona teammate Gerard Pique for The Players’ Tribune:

“I remember that I had my head on the ground, and Marcelo was saying, “No, no … Get the doctors in,” he said.

And I said, “No, no, no. I want to play.” Because I wanted to score. But I couldn’t manage to lift my legs. I couldn’t move my legs. And the doctor took me out and I started to… to cry. Because it was very painful and I didn’t feel anything. I didn’t feel my legs, so I went to the hospital that’s in the stadium. And there they left me and I remember that I was with my leg bent like this, and when I stretched it out.”

Neymar said the hit was just inches away from not only ending his football career, but his ability to walk.

“Then I went to the hospital, did the tests and all, and they told me, “I have two pieces of news. One good and one bad,” Neymar continued.

“And I was like, “The bad one first.”

“The bad one: You can’t play the World Cup. It’s over for you.”

And I’m like, “What’s the good one?”

“The good one is that afterward you will be able to walk, because two centimeters to the side, football is over for you.”