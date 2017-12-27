Weah: From penalty spot to Presidency

Former AC Milan striker George Weah was elected as the 25th President of Liberia on Wednesday.

The Montserrado County senator won by a landslide victory, defeating current vice-president Joseph Boakai.

It is with deep emotion that I want to thank you, the Liberian people, for honoring me with your vote today. It is a great hope. #Liberia #Liberia2017 — George Weah (@GeorgeWeahOff) December 26, 2017

The 51-year-old Weah has a proud footballing history, becoming the first African player to win the coveted Ballon d’Or and the FIFA Player of the Year in 1995.

The striker netted 46 goals for AC Milan in his five years at the club, helping them to two Serie A titles.