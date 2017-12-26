Yaya Toure ends international retirement

Yaya Toure has reversed his international retirement and wants to play again for the Ivory Coast.

The Manchester City midfielder quit international football in September 2016 after amassing more than 100 caps for his country that saw the Ivorians win the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

“I love my country and I am free for the national selection,” the 34-year old said on Twitter.

“I want to help the next generation and use all my experience so that all Ivorians are proud!”

I love my country and am available for national team selection. I want to help the next generation and use my experience to make all Ivorians proud!! pic.twitter.com/2wOPZvj15f — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) December 26, 2017

Toure, who moved to the Etihad from Barcelona in 2010, has played just three Premier League games so far this season and eight games in all competitions.

“Yaya Toure has decided to return to Ivory Coast national team. He wants to win another trophy with the Elephants of Ivory Coast, his agent Dimitry Seluk tweeted in response.

Ivory Coast failed to qualify for next summer’s World Cup in Russia, but will be back in action soon as the qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations start in March.