Trapp seeking January exit from PSG

Kevin Trapp’s agent has confirmed that the goalkeeper is keen to leave Paris Saint-Germain during the January transfer window because of limited opportunities.

The Germany international was a first-team regular in his first two seasons at the Parc des Princes following his arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2015.

But the emergence of PSG youth product Alphonse Areola this term has seen Trapp manage just three appearances in all competitions, leading to speculation that he could be on the move next month.

The 24-year-old has been linked with Premier League duo Crystal Palace and Liverpool, with his representative saying they are open to a potential transfer.

“If there’s a chance in the winter, Kevin wants to leave Paris,” Jorg Neubauer told Sport 1.

Reports in France claim that PSG would be willing to part with Trapp for a fee of around €15 million – €5m more than what they paid the Eagles for his services 18 months ago.