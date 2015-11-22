Enrique hails ‘historic’ victory

Luis Enrique believes Barcelona's 4-0 thrashing of bitter rivals Real Madrid on Saturday will "go down in history" as one of the club's greatest ever performances.

The Catalan giants ran rampant on enemy soil, with Luis Suarez firing the visitors in front after 11 minutes before Neymar and Andres Iniesta scored either side of the break.

Lionel Messi then made his return from an eight-week spell in the infirmary as a late substitute, setting up Suarez's second of the night, as Barca climbed six points clear at the top of the La Liga standings.

And, speaking after the Bernabeu whitewash, Barcelona boss Enrique said: "This victory tastes glorious because it is against our eternal rivals and, as well as the victory, it will be very difficult for us to better this performance.

"This game will go down in history; it will be remembered by all Barcelona fans. This squad won the treble last year and it is one of the best squads you could hope for."