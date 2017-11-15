Advocaat steps down as Netherlands boss

Dick Advocaat has managed the Netherlands for the last time after officially stepping down from his post following the 3-0 friendly win over Romania.

Memphis Depay (47), Ryan Babel (56) and Luuk de Jong (81) were all on target at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest on Tuesday.

Advocaat had unsuccessfully tried to steer Holland to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as they ended third in their qualifying group behind winners France, and Sweden – who secured their spot with a playoff win over Italy.

Following the failed campaign, Advocaat explained that he would step down from his post, and confirmed the news while calling on the next generation of Dutch coaches to step up and take over.

A statement on the Royal Dutch Football Association website read: "I stop because I think it’s time for another generation. I have not doubted it. It’s time for younger people, it’s time they show it.”

Advocaat, who has coached numerous clubs during a coaching career going back to 1980, including PSV, Rangers, Borussia Mönchengladbach, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Belgium, Russia, Serbia, Sunderland and Fenerbahce, was in his third spell as Netherlands boss.

He set a new win record of 37 games, beating Bob Glendenning’s record of 36 victories, a record that had stood for 77 years.

Ronald Koeman is currently the favourite to take over from Advocaat as the new Netherlands head coach.