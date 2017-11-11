Tearful Neymar asks for negative press to stop

Neymar has pleaded with the press to “stop creating stories which are not true” about his relationship with Paris Saint-Germain coach PSG coach Unai Emery and strike partner Edinson Cavani.

The Brazilian scored Brazil’s first goal from the penalty spot in their 3-1 defeat of Japan in an international friendly on Friday.

Marcelo and Gabriel Jesus were also on target in the first half at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, as Tomoaki Makino scored a second-half consolation.

Speaking after the game, Neymar said: “I want to ask you to stop creating stories which are not true.

“I want to say what I think. I’m totally realistic and what I don’t like is these false stories about me, there is nothing bothering me at my club.

“I’m here because I asked to be here. It’s going really well [in Paris], I’m really happy here and motivated. I’m a player who wants to give everything on the pitch.

“What bothers me is everyone creating stories about me, with my coach and with Cavani. These things are not real, it’s not true.”

Neymar Burst into tears when talking about false rumors in Spanish press pic.twitter.com/M2EDMxEzm0 — Jogo Bonito (@abulkhayerjafor) November 10, 2017

Brazil boss Tite backed his star striker, who left the press conference in tears after his national team manager’s comments.

He said: “People always said I had problems with Neymar. We are sick of hearing that. I can say he has personality and character.

“We are not perfect, we are human beings. Sometimes we react in the wrong way. I did that in my career. But we have to be careful when we talk about people’s character and nature. I can talk about Neymar’s character, nature, and big heart.”