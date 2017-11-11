Aguero on target as Argentina edge Russia

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero scored the only goal of the match as Argentina beat Russia 1-0 in a friendly on Saturday.

It was the first game in four years at Moscow’s vast Luzhniki stadium, which will host next year’s World Cup final.

Aguero nearly opened the scoring late in the first half with a superb volley, only to be denied by Russia captain goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev, who also kept out Angel Di Maria earlier in the game:

Argentina continued to create opportunities in the second half, with Lionel Messi nearly scoring with a chipped shot that was cleared off the line by Konstantin Rausch:

Russia showed some fight as midfielder Denis Glushakov forced a couple of saves from goalkeeper Sergio Romero, but victory was finally secured for Argentina when Aguero fired in on the rebound in the 86th minute: