England and Germany in entertaining stalemate

England and Germany played out an entertaining 0-0 draw in Friday night’s international friendly clash at Wembley Stadium.

England 0 Germany 0

Sane goes close

Pickford saves from Werner

Abraham sends effort narrowly wide

Lingard misses late chance

Match summary

It was largely a game of two halves with Germany enjoying the better of the chances in the first period through Leroy Sane, in particular.

After the break, England enjoyed the better of the openings with Jamie Vardy going close. In the closing stages, Jesse Lingard had a chance to win it for the hosts.

Match report

England started well with Jamie Vardy finding space on the left wing. His fizzing cross across the box picked out Kieran Trippier at the far post, but his strike went into the side-netting.

A few moments later the visitors were close to going in front as a mistake from Phil Jones saw Sane set free, although he sent his strike into the side of the net.

In the 21st minute, Sane was inches away from opening the scoring as he was given too much space from 25-yards out, before his powerful shot came back off the crossbar.

Two minutes later, Mesut Ozil engineered an opening for Timo Werner in the England box, though his shot was brilliantly saved by Jordan Pickford. From the follow up, Sane saw his effort cleared off the line by Jones before Julian Draxler blazed over.

England debut✅

Clean sheet✅

World class saves✅ What a prospect Jordan Pickford looked at #Wembley tonight!👏 pic.twitter.com/I1R48FGnkl — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) November 10, 2017

Just before the break, Werner was again denied superbly by Pickford as Germany looked more and more likely to open the scoring.

However, in the 43rd minute, Tammy Abraham was picked out in the middle of the box by Harry Maguire. The young striker saw his strike deflected by a defender beyond Marc-Andre ter Stegen, though the ball went agonisingly past the post.

After the interval, Vardy saw his downward header brilliantly saved from Trippier’s cross as the hosts gained a foothold in the contest.

It appeared Germany took their foot off the gas as the Three Lions again threatened in the 59th minute. After Ruben Loftus-Cheek picked out Eric Dier, who sent a pass across the face of goal that was hastily cleared for a corner.

It turned out to be a tame second half in particular for Germany, who dominated the majority of possession yet struggled to create any meaningful openings in the final third. With both managers ringing the changes, the game looked set for a stalemate.

However, Jesse Lingard had a chance to win it deep into stoppage time when Maguire’s knock down in the box dropped to the Manchester United midfielder, who blazed over the bar from six yards out.