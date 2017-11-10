Evra banned and sacked for kicking fan

Patrice Evra has paid the ultimate price for kicking one of his own fans by being sacked by Marseille and banned from Uefa competition for the rest of the season.

The 36-year-old left-back received a red card for kicking a supporter prior to the Europa League tie with Vitoria at Estadio D Afonso Henriques last week.

On Friday, Evra was banned by UEFA until June 2018, the same month his Marseille deal would have ended – although that partnership was terminated by ‘mutual consent’ shortly after news of the suspension broke.

A statement published on Marseille’s website read: “Patrice Evra has been exemplary on the field and in the locker room. He played an important role in reviving the team and in the improvement of results.

“However, on November 2 in Guimaraes he committed an irreparable act by responding to provocations from a handful of individuals.

“Nothing justified such a reaction, especially from a senior player whose attitude both on and off the pitch should inspire the youngest of us.

“In that context, the conditions were no longer right for Patrice Evra to accomplish his mission here with serenity or, above all, effectively.

“Both parties agreed to end the collaboration by mutual consent.

“This incident also highlighted the unacceptable attitude of a small number of people who uttered insults and threats of violence towards the player and his family before contemptuously invading the pitch.

“Such behaviour, which exposes the club to sanctions, has no place in the stands of a football stadium and at Marseille in particular.”

Evra struggled at Marseille after joining them at the beginning of the season, failing to secure a starting spot in the line-up, leading to many disgruntled supporters voicing their unhappiness with his performances.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, Marseille fans had been jeering Evra for about half an hour prior to the start of the Europa League game when the incident occurred.

And Evra’s swift correctional justice did little to win over the supporters.

At the home game with Caen on Saturday, they displayed banners reading “Evra go away”, “respect supporters”, and “we do not want you in our colours”.