12 Messi charity moments

We know everything Messi touches turns to gold on the football pitch, but did you know that he has a heart of gold too?

Lionel Messi. Barcelona’s main man; Argentina’s revered captain and easily the most gifted footballer of this generation.

And unlike other footballers, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner doesn’t choose to spend his money on casinos, race horses and other indulgences.

Instead, the 30-year-old Argentine forward focuses on charity work – which is centred mainly on kids.

This charity streak is no doubt a reflection of his own troubled childhood – in which he had nightly injections between 11 to 14 years old to battle his growth hormone deficiency and strengthen his legs.

After a 2007 visit to a hospital for terminally ill children, Messi started his own foundation (The Lionel Messi Foundation) to fund medical research and centres worldwide.

1. Haiti Visit

After an earthquake left the Central American country in ruin, the 2017 European Golden Shoe recipient took the time out of his busy footballing schedule to visit: “It was overwhelming to see the overcrowded displacement camp, the poverty in which people here live.”

2. Rosario Children Hospital Refurbishment

Named as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, Argentina’s all-time top goal scorer gave over €670000 for the refurbishment of a children hospital in his hometown Rosario. He even flew in doctors from Barcelona to train the local staff!

3. Sponsoring a 12-year-old boy’s medical bills

Back in 2012, in a nod to his past, Messi pledged to sponsor a 12-year-old boy medical bills for six years! The boy, an aspiring footballer, was suffering from the same growth hormone deficiency that Messi suffered himself!

4. Inspiring disabled Thai kids

While on tour in Thailand with Barcelona in 2013, last season’s La Liga top goal scorer took the time to meet and played football with young disabled Thai kids in Bangkok. The Thai kids came specially from all different parts of the country!

5. A Sun For The Children donation

Never one to close his wallet to charity, the ten-time Argentine Footballer of the Year winner donated over €350000 to UNICEF for the A Sun For The Children organisation. Not one to hog the limelight, the cheque was presented by Argentine actor Nico Vazquez.

6. Murtaza Ahmadi

Just last year, the internet ran riot with the images of six-year-old Afghan boy Murtaza Ahmadi wearing a blue plastic bag with Messi’s name and number.





In his most notable charitable act, Messi actually sent him a signed jersey! Ahmadi finally got to meet his idol in the flesh and boy was he excited!





7. “1 in 11” Campaign

At the start of the year, Messi joined forces with tennis superstar Serena Williams as the faces of the “1 in 11” campaign – to help 58 million children who are out of school to get an education. The campaign film was shown during last season La Liga match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

8. Syrian Classrooms

Amidst the Syrian civil war, while other footballers were busy selling duvets, Messi and his foundation helped built twenty classrooms for affected Syrian schools and helping over 1600 displaced children!

He even went the extra mile on Facebook, calling for the an end to the conflict: “A war day is too much. The children of Syria have been subjected to violence and cruelty for SIX years in a conflict that holds them hostage. As a father and as a UNICEF’s Ambassador I am heartbroken. Add your voice to Unicef to demand the end of the war.”

9. Wedding Gift Donation

Even as Messi prepared for one of the major milestones in life, namely marriage, he still retained his selfless spirit. He got his wedding guests to forgo giving gifts in favour of a donation to his charity foundation instead! #aww

10. Wedding Dinner Donation

You might have thought that Messi would have more preoccupied with the “Wedding of the Century” and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo. Instead, the 2009 FIFA World Player of the Year still had his charity hat on; donating all the leftover food and drink to the local food bank. #youwantfrieswiththat

Si ella sube yo también .. tirando pasos 🙈🙈🙈 A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Jul 3, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

11. Support for Puerto Rico

After the recent Mexican earthquakes this year, Messi took to Facebook to express his support and thoughts to all those affected by the disaster: “Saddened by the events that have taken place over the past few weeks, in which many people have suffered the consequences of natural disasters in Mexico, the United States, Puerto Rico, as well as Southern Asia, Sierra Leone and in other places. My thoughts and support go out to the families of the victims and all of those who have been affected.”

12. Doctors Without Borders Donation

After landing a €72783 payday from Argentine newspaper La Razon for defamation, Messi generously donated the full sum to the international humanitarian organisation Doctors Without Borders! The paper alleged that Messi wore a toupee and took the performance enhancing drug Nandrolone in the 2014 World Cup finals.