Miss a three on zero? Yes, you can!

We’ve seen some incredible misses down the years.

Think, Dennis van Duinen’s recent miss for Dutch fourth division side Harkemase Boys.

But we can safely say we’ve never seen one as bad as this.

Missing a one on one is bad enough, but to miss a three on zero. Yes, that’s three attackers and no goalkeeper – is downright criminal.

But that is exactly what happened during a recent Women’s Champions League match between Lithuania’s Gintra Universitetas and Barcelona.

Trailing 3-0 at the time, Gintra squandered a golden opportunity to pull a goal back when three of their attackers converged on the ball after the Barca keeper Sandra Panos had missed a clearance.

What happened next has to be seen to be believed.

There is absolutely no truth to the rumour that the players were later asked to audition for the next Keystone Cops movie.