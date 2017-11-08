Martinez not willing to risk Fellaini

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez left Marouane Fellaini out of his latest squad in order to give the Manchester United midfielder sufficient time to get fully fit.

The 29-year-old has only just returned to action for United after spending a month on the sidelines with a knee injury he sustained in the 4-3 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina during the last international break.

With the Belgians having qualified for the World Cup in Russia next year, Martinez feels there is no need to risk Fellaini’s fitness for the upcoming two friendlies against Mexico and Japan.

Earlier this week Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho spoke about having all his players ready for the hectic festive period, which sees his side playing nine games in December, and Martinez is happy to aid in Fellaini’s recovery.

“He needs a proper 10 days work with no game in order for him to be fully fit,” the Spaniard said. “Medically it is the right choice to allow Marouane to get fit.

“If it had been a competitive game I think we would have called him up because maybe for the second game he could have been on the pitch. This is a period where we can afford not to risk him until he is 100 per cent.”