Fekir wants Arsenal move

Olympique Lyonnais forward Nabil Fekir has set his sights on a dream move to Arsenal according to the player’s father.

Fekir, 24, has arguably been the standout performer alongside Lionel Messi in Europe this season with 11 goals and three assists in 11 games in Ligue 1.

The attacking midfielder has taken over the mantle of the club’s star player after Alexandre Lacazette’s club record €41.5 million move to the Gunners.

And with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez likely to depart the English Premier League side in the summer, Mohamed Fekir, the father of the France international feels the Emirates Stadium in the perfect place for his sons’ next phase of development.

Manchester City has also been rumoured to be interested in the Lyon academy graduate but according to Fekir senior, he won’t accept being a peripheral figure within any squad.

“Nabil would like to finish 1st or 2nd and play Champions League football with Lyon,” he told reporters. “If he leaves, it will be for Arsenal. It’s the only club that can enable him to progress, with Arsene Wenger.

“He will not go to Manchester City to sit on the bench.”

The player himself ruled out a move to a domestic rival by claiming no other team in France interests him.

“When you are Lyonnais, the only attractive French club remains Lyon,” he told Le Parisien this week. “There isn’t another which tempts me more than that.

“Spain and England are two very attractive championships.

“Me, I like the game, the beautiful game. The teams that are only in the duel do not interest me. That’s not football.”