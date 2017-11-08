Vardy welcomes any role for England

Jamie Vardy insists he is willing to play an impact role for England if need be as they prepare to take on powerhouses Germany and Brazil.

The Leicester striker has recovered from a hip injury to put himself in contention for the back-to-back friendlies at Wembley during the international break.

Vardy has fond memories of facing Joachim Low’s side after he helped the Three Lions claim a 3-2 win in Berlin with his first international goal (a deft backheel) in March 2016.

The 30-year-old was introduced as a substitute during the match, and he’s content to do so again when the world champions visit London on Friday.

“I just have to keep on doing what I’m doing. I’ve been selected because of what I’m doing for my club,” Vardy said.

“I need to get on that training field and make sure I’m putting in 100 per cent and I’m in the manager’s plans. If that’s to come off the bench and make an impact then that’s what it will be.”

Commenting on his equaliser in Germany last year, he added: “It was a massive moment for me, especially with the situation where we were 2-0 down and coming back to win 3-2.

“But this is going to be a completely different game. We’re on home soil and we want to get about them and try to get the result.

“I don’t think you can call any match a friendly. We’ve made sure we’re playing against some of the best teams in the world and we want to show what we’re about.

“It’ll be good competition for the lads and obviously we hope we’ll get the results.”