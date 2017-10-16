Choirul tragedy: Six footballers who lost their lives

Liga 1 goalkeeper Choirul Huda tragically died on Sunday in Indonesia following an on-field collision with a teammate during a league match.

The Persela Lamongan keeper was injured after colliding with defender Ramon Rodrigues, and was pronounced dead by doctors several hours later.

It is the latest on-field tragedy to strike the beautiful game, but deaths on the football are not as uncommon as one might think, with more than 100 deaths recorded over the years.

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at some other unfortunate accidents in recent years that have led to players losing their life.

Cheick Tiote (June, 2017)

The former Newcastle United midfielder, who had spent six years in the Premier League, collapsed during training with his Chinese League One side Beijing Enterprises and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 30-year old Ivorian had represented his country 52 times and played at both the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

Stefan Petrovski (May, 2016)

We are saddened to hear of the passing of young goalkeeper, Stefan Petrovski. Vale Stefan. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/8PvY2JtZeZ — Football Australia (@FFA) May 1, 2016

The Malaysian-Australian keeper died after being struck by lightning during training with his club side Melaka United. Petrovski, 18, was standing near a goal-post with a teammate on April 5 when the lightning struck and died from his injuries several weeks later. His teammate eventually recovered. Petrovski, a promising young player, had joined the Malaysian side from Sydney Olympic after receiving Malaysian citizenship.

Patrick Ekeng (May, 2016)

The Cameroon midfielder was playing for Dinamo Bucharest in Romania against FC Viitorul Constanta on May 6 when he collapsed near the centre circle just minutes after coming on as a substitute. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead two hours later.

Jumadi Abdi (March, 2009)

PKT Bontang midfielder Jumadi Abdi died after being injured by a high foot as he challenged for the ball in a match against Persela. Defender Deny Tarkas caught Jumadi full in the stomach with his boot, damaging his stomach and intestines. The Indonesia U-21 player died from his injuries eight days after the collision.

Cristiano Junior (December, 2004)

The Brazilian was one of the stars of Indian football at the time of his death. His form for East Bengal had earned him a big-money move to Dempo. He was injured in the Federations Cup final after colliding with Mohun Bagan keeper Subrata Paul, while chasing a through ball into the area. The lack of a doctor at the ground was later ruled to have contributed to his death from cardiac arrest.

Marc Vivien Foe (June, 2003)

Probably the most famous on-field death, the Cameroon midfielder died after collapsing in the centre circle during a Confederations Cup semi-final with Colombia in Lyon. Paramedics were quickly on the scene but were unable to save the player, who died from of a previously undetected heart condition. The final match was played in memory of Foe, with France skipper Marcel Desailly and Cameroon captain Rigobert Song lifting the trophy together.