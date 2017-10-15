Mbappe: I haven’t played striker for ages

Kylian Mbappe says he failed to score in Paris Saint-Germain's tense 2-1 win over Dijon as he was played out of position.

The teenage winger lined up as a centre-forward with Neymar and Angel Di Maria either side of him at the Stade Gaston-Gérard on Saturday.

Ultimately, it was right-back Thomas Meunier with both goals for PSG as he opened the scoring in the 70th minute before netting a 92nd-minute winner after Benjamin Jeannot's 87th-minute equaliser.

Mbappe, who was presented with numerous good goalscoring chances, could not replicate the striking of absent teammate Edinson Cavani, but he did lay on the ball for Meunier to score his second goal.

Speaking after the game, a frustrated Mbappe said: "I tried to get my goals.

"I missed many chances. It was not an ideal match and it was not easy because I have not played in this position for a long time.

"Usually, Edinson plays in this position and he has had it throughout the year. He wasn't here this time and sometimes I will have to play in this position."

Up next for PSG is a Champions League clash with Anderlecht. Mbappe continued: "But on Wednesday I will be back on the right and that suits me well. I will work and train hard because it was not good.

"Our display missed some things, but we must also look at Dijon's performance. They put their hearts into it and they were in front of their fans. They did everything they could and put us in trouble.

"But in the end, we leave with three points and we congratulate them for their performance. We will have to expect that on all our away trips. Now we will play the Champions League."