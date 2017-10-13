Bruce Arena steps down as United States coach

In news that will surprise no one, United States coach Bruce Arena has departed his role after his side’s disastrous World Cup failure.

For the first time since 1986, the US team failed to qualify for the World Cup finals after a 2-1 defeat in Trinidad and Tobago, leaving fans outraged.

Former US defender Alexi Lalas described it as a “sad and dark moment” for US soccer.

Arena said: “We didn’t get the job done, and I accept responsibility.

The 66-year-old left Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy to succeed Jurgen Klinsmann, who was sacked just two games into the World Cup qualifying campaign after successive defeats.

“This certainly is a major setback for the senior men’s national team program and questions rightly should be asked about how we can improve,” said Arena afterwards.

“No doubt this process already has started and will continue so that US Soccer can progress.”

Arena has enjoyed previous success as a football manager, winning five MLS Cups with LA Galaxy and DC United.