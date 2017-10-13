Filipe Luis: Costa the best I’ve ever played with

Atletico Madrid star Filipe Luis has claimed Diego Costa is the best player he’s ever played with.

The 32-year-old spent a season with Costa at Stamford Bridge before returning to Diego Simeone’s side in 2015, where he will once again join up with the Brazilian.

Luis rates Costa even higher that fellow Chelsea star Eden Hazard, despite the Belgian being crowned PFA player of the year.

“Costa is the best I have played with,” Luis told El Mundo.

“I have seen [Juan Carlos] Valeron do things nobody could do. Neymar and [Eden] Hazard are amazing talents, but the player who gave me most trophies was Diego Costa.

“He always scores the opening goal. Because it is one thing to score 30 goals with hat-tricks in easy wins, and another that 20 of those 30 goals are enough to win 1-0. Nobody does that as well as Diego Costa.”