U-17 World Cup: Rampant Iran march on

Iran continued with their 100% winning record at the U-17 World Cup on Friday as they demolished struggling Costa Rica 3-0 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

The rampant Iranians were quickly out of the blocks and their pressure paid dividends inside the opening half an hour with two penalties being awarded.

For the first, Mohammad Reza Ghobishavi showed composure to slot past goalkeeper Ricardo Montenegro Hernandez in the 25th minute. Four minutes later it was the turn of Taha Shariati to convert beyond the 17-year-old.

Substitute Mohammad Sardari completed the rout in the second half as he put away Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh’s assist in the 89th minute.

In Group C’s other game, Germany swept aside Guinea 3-1 with Jann-Fiete scoring an early opener.

Ibrahima Sory Soumah grabbed an equaliser in the 26th minute although strikes from Nikolas-Gerrit Kuhn and Sahverdi Cetin sealed the victory at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kerala.

FT: ESP 🇪🇸 2 – 0 PRK 🇰🇵 DPR Korea end their #FIFAU17WC campaign after being defeated by Spain! pic.twitter.com/B9O2nKER2G — The-AFC.com (@theafcdotcom) October 13, 2017

In Group D, Spain secured their second win of the competition with a 2-0 success over bottom side, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Moha Mohamed Aiman Moukhliss struck in the fourth minute before Cesar Gelabert Pina put the game to bed in the second stanza.

In the second game of the group, Brazil cruised past Niger 2-0 with Lincoln Correa dos Santos as well as Brenner Souza da Silva bagging goals in the first half to seal a routine win in Goa.