U-17 World Cup: Hosts India crash out

Hosts India failed to make it past the Under-17 World Cup group phase, while the other three nations all progressed to the knockout rounds.

India suffered their third straight defeat in Group A as Ghana ran out comprehensive 4-0 victors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday.

The Indian Colts held on until the 43rd minute when Eric Ayiah broke the deadlock, before the striker doubled the Black Starlets’ lead seven minutes into the second half.

Late goals from Richard Danso (86′) and Emmanuel Toku (87′) added some gloss to the scoreline, which saw the West Africans finish top of the group by virtue of their superior goal difference.

Meanwhile, Colombia booked their passage in the knockout stages with a 3-1 victory over the United States at the DY Patil Stadium.

Los Cafeteros raced into an early lead through Juan Vidal after just three minutes, but Team USA were back on level terms on 24 minutes with an equaliser from George Acosta.

Juan Penaloza put the South Americans back in front with 23 minutes remaining and Deiber Caicedo sealed the win two minutes from time.

The result meant that both countries finished on six points to progress alongside Ghana.

Elsewhere, Paraguay advanced as Group B winners with a 100% record after beating Turkey 3-1 at the DY Patil Stadium.

Gerardo Gonzalez Aquino’s side took a 2-0 lead into the break after late goals from Giovanni Bogado (41′) and Fernando Cardozo (43′), before Antonio Galeano sealed the win on 61 minutes.

Kerme Kesgin managed a stoppage-time reply for the Turks, who finished bottom of the group without a win.

Mali became the second African team to qualify for the next round after they claimed a routine 3-1 win against New Zealand at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Les Aigles took control of the tie with an early opener from Salam Giddou (18′) before Djemoussa Traore gave them a two-goal cushion five minutes into the second half.

Charles Spragg reduced the deficit to one in the 72nd minute, but Lassana N’Diaye wrapped up victory eight minutes from time.

The West Africans secured runners-up spot in Group B, three points behind the Paraguayans, with the Young All Whites coming in third after collecting just one point from their three games.

Thursday’s Under-17 World Cup results:

Turkey U17 1-3 Paraguay U17

Mali U17 3-1 New Zealand U17

Ghana U17 4-0 India U17

United States U17 1-3 Colombia U17