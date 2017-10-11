Koeman linked with Netherlands job

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is being tipped as the leading candidate to succeed outgoing Netherlands boss Dick Advocaat.

Following a 2-0 victory over Sweden which resulted in the Oranje missing out on the 2018 World Cup, Advocaat admitted he may leave once his short-term deal comes to an end.

And with Koeman’s future uncertain at Goodison Park after a poor start to the Premier League season, the former Barcelona defender has been shortlisted as the ideal candidate by the KNVB to lead the under-performing national team into a new era.

Advocaat’s post-match comments after his side’s final World Cup qualifier on Tuesday hinted at a new arrival, but he stopped short at mentioning any definite names.

“It was important to win tonight with one eye on the upcoming UEFA Nations League next year,” he said.

“The KNVB made it clear to me how important that was in terms of potential opponents in the UEFA Nations League next year – naturally, as an association, you would prefer to play France or Germany in future matches.

“The KNVB must now find a good candidate for the future. I will be here until the friendly games in November, although as Louis van Gaal said once ‘never say never’. I have enjoyed my spell as national team manager for the third time.”