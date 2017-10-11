U-17 World Cup: Iraq claim first win in India

Iraq recorded their first victory at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup on Tuesday, while Honduras hammered New Caledonia in a Group E clash.

Qahtan Chathir’s Iraq boosted their chances of qualifying from Group F after claiming a 3-0 win over Chile at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The Lion Cubs of Mesopotamia got off to a flying start in Kolkata when Mohammed Dawood opened the scoring after just six minutes, but they had to wait until the 68th minute to secure victory with a second goal from the Al-Naft striker.

An own-goal from Martin Lara on 81 minutes made the game safe for Iraq, who remain unbeaten in the group on four points, two off the summit.

FT: IRQ 🇮🇶 3 – 0 🇨🇱 CHI Iraq remain undefeated in their #FIFAU17WC campaign after a comfortable win over Chile! pic.twitter.com/TWeNzzPGww — The-AFC.com (@theafcdotcom) October 11, 2017

England continue to lead the way in the group after emerging 3-2 victors against Mexico at the same venue earlier in the day.

The Three Lions looked to be cruising after going three goals up early in the second half, with Rhian Brewster (39′) opening the scoring before Philip Foden (48′) and Jadon Sancho (55′ pen) extended their lead.

However, a brace from Diego Lainez (65′, 72′) made Steve Cooper’s side sweat in the closing stages, although they held on to make it two wins from two in the global tournament.

In Group E, France maintained their perfect record with a 2-1 success against Japan at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

A goal in each half from Amine Gouiri (13′, 71′) gave Les Bleuets all thee points, but the Samurai Blue halved the deficit two minutes later through Taisei Miyashiro’s penalty to keep the French on their toes.

FT: FRA 🇨🇵 2 – 1 🇯🇵 JPN Japan hopes for #FIFAU17WC suffer a blow after slim defeat against France! pic.twitter.com/molbMenaqE — The-AFC.com (@theafcdotcom) October 11, 2017

Meanwhile, New Caledonia are staring at an early exit as a result of the 5-0 thrashing they received from Honduras.

Carlos Mejia (25′, 42′) and Patrick Palacios (51′, 88′) bagged a brace each for Jose Valladares’ side, while Joshua Hernandez also got his name on the scoresheet in a resounding victory.

Les Cagous are yet to get on the board at the U17 World Cup after suffering back-to-back defeats, with Honduras going level with Japan on three points.

Under-17 World Cup results

France U17 2-1 Japan U17

England U17 3-2 Mexico U17

Honduras U17 5-0 New Caledonia U17

Iraq U17 3-0 Chile U17