Is this the worst open-goal miss ever?

The term “worst ever” is used frequently in articles these days as writers attempt to attract eyeballs in the cut throat world of online news, but we’re sure you’ll agree that this shocker of a miss deserves the superlative.

Like Aston Villa’s Ronny Rosenthal 25 years ago or Hannover player Martin Harnik’s recent missed sitter against Borussia Monchengladbach, it looked easier to score, but somehow they managed to miss.

As the Premier League turns 25 today, we have to ask if Ronny Rosenthal's incredible 1992 miss has been the league's biggest crime? pic.twitter.com/jjstNVKjY9 — Crime+Investigation (@CI) August 15, 2017

The culprit on this occasion was Dennis van Duinen of Dutch fourth division side Harkemase Boys.

Initially it looked like van Duinen had done everything right, he fought off the defender as he broke forward from the halfway line. He got a foot to the ball as the keeper rushed from his line, the ball ricocheting into his path in front of a now open goal.

But when it came to applying the finish, he blew it in the most spectacular fashion.

Watch the clip below:

Unlike Rosenthal, or Harnik, van Duinen didn’t even manage to hit the frame of the goal blasting it over the bar from a seemingly unmissable position.

What’s worse is the miss cost his team points, Harkemase Boys conceding a injury-time winner as they lost 3-2 to VW Capelle.