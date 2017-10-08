Kane secures England win again

Harry Kane scored the only goal of the game as England beat Lithuania 1-0 at the LFF Stadium on Sunday to finish their World Cup qualifying campaign unbeaten.

Lithuania 0 England 1

Three Lions start slow

Kane penalty opens scoring

Butland prevents Keane OG

Southgate’s side unbeaten in group

Match Summary

Gareth Southgate’s side were already assured a place at the World Cup after a 1-0 win over Slovenia on Wednesday secured top spot in Group F, courtesy of Kane’s late winner, and the Tottenham star kept up his impressive scoring record with the only goal in Vilnius.

The Three Lions won eight of their 10 qualifiers, drawing the other two to finish on 26 points, eight ahead of second-placed Slovakia.

Full Report

It was a case of ‘Team Harry’ as Southgate handed senior debuts to Harry Winks and Harry Maguire, with their namesake, Kane leading the line.

Dele Alli was back in the team after being suspended for the clash with Slovenia, but the visitors struggled to find their rhythm as Lithuania went closest in the opening stages when Darvydas Sernas flicked Vytautas Andriuskevicius’ cross just wide of the left post on 11 minutes.

England finally threatened midway through the first half as Michael Keane fired wide on the half-volley just inside the area, but Alli was soon causing problems as he was brought down by Linas Klimavicius to win a 27th-minute penalty that was dispatched by Kane in off the post to take his tally for his country to 12 goals in 23 appearances.

The Three Lions grew in confidence after going in front and Marcus Rashford forced Ernestas Setkus to palm away his left-footed effort on 33 minutes after the Manchester United forward beat his marker on the left and cut inside to make space for a shot.

The hosts offered little else in the first half, but they almost founded a fortuitous equaliser 10 minutes into the second half when Fedor Cernych’s cross was deflected towards goal by Keane, whose blushes were spared by Jack Butland with a reaction save.

The group leaders seemed content with their one-goal lead as they allowed Lithuania more of the ball and it could have proved costly on 63 minutes had Darvydas Sernas kept his shot down after good build-up play on the right flank.

Setkus was required to make a save five minutes later when Aaron Cresswell got on the end of Jordan Henderson’s cross, with the keeper parrying away his header at full stretch, and substitute Deivydas Matulevicius failed to take a late chance for the home team as he collected a flick-on from Arvydas Novikovas inside the area and fired straight at Butland.