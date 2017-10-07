Fellaini limps off in Belgium game

Manchester United’s midfielder problem may have worsened after Marouane Fellaini limped out of Belgium’s World Cup qualifier away to Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday.

The Red Devils already find themselves without Paul Pogba and Michael Carrick, and the injury to Fellaini could leave manager Jose Mourinho with even more headaches in the weeks to come.

The Belgian has been in resurgent form for United this season, scoring three Premier League goals and another in the Champions League against Basel.

But United fans were left with their heads in their hands as he was replaced in the 29th minute of Belgium’s match in Sarajevo after going down with an injury to his left knee.

If the injury is serious, it could leave Mourinho’s midfield options for next week’s trip to Anfield to face Liverpool severely restricted.

What will frustrate Mourinho and United fans even more is that Belgium’s game against Bosnia-Herzegovina was of little consequence, as they had already secured World Cup qualification.

Belgium went on to win the match 4-3.