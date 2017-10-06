Carvalho guilty of tax fraud

Ricardo Carvalho was handed a seven-month prison sentence in Spain after pleading guilty to tax fraud.

The 39-year-old who currently plays for Shanghai SIPG failed to pay taxes for image rights in 2011 and 2012.

He was made to repay the amount in full and also fined €142,882 as prosecutors argued for a 12-month sentence and a €300,000 fine.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid defender is unlikely to serve any jail time though as under Spanish law, sentences below two years for non-violent crimes without a previous conviction are usually suspended.