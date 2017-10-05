Areola refutes PSG contract claims

Alphonse Areola has completely rubbished reports that he turned down a new contract offer from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper, who joined the Ligue 1 side as a youth team player in 2006, has spent much of his time with PSG out on loan.

But this season he has secured the club’s number one jersey, starting each of the club’s 11 matches across all competitions, having replaced Kevin Trapp.

He has previously turned out for Lens, Bastia and Villarreal on loan, while also featuring in every French national side from under 16 to under 21, and is currently with the senior team ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Belarus.

Areola, who’s contract runs to 2019, played down the reports, after being linked with moves to Juventus and Newcastle United as a result.

He wrote on Twitter: “I am currently concerned with two very important matches with the French team.

“The rumours about my future are totally unfounded even though I understand that the media have to tell or write some stories and that Paris Saint-Germain arouses a lot of attention.

“I want to say that I am attached to the club that has the ambition to win everything, to the city of Paris, and that I am very focused on my season.

“Everything said about me is wrong! We’ll talk about my future in time and internally with the club.”