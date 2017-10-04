Martinez: No need to risk Lukaku

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is unlikely to call on Romelu Lukaku this weekend against Bosnia-Herzegovina, with the striker nursing a minor ankle problem.

The 24-year-old has been a key performer for Martinez’s side in World Cup qualifying, helping them to the top of Group H with 10 goals in seven appearances.

New Manchester United signing Lukaku picked up the knock in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace, and has yet to join Martinez’s squad for full training.

But with the Red Devils holding a commanding eight-point lead in their qualifying group with two matches to go, the Spaniard may not risk Lukaku on Saturday although he could feature against Cyprus on Tuesday.

“At the moment, Romelu is working separately,” Martinez told reporters. “He has not joined the group yet since he arrived. We need to be a little bit patient.

“I would say he is very uncertain for Saturday. We will make a decision probably on Friday, but I would say that it is a little bit difficult for him to be involved on Saturday.

“But we are still hopeful he will be involved on Tuesday [against Cyprus].”

“He wants to play. He came with a little bit of a sore ankle. It is important that he gets that fully recovered. It is a period of the season that is really busy.

“We will give it as long as we can to make the final call but he is very uncertain for Saturday.”