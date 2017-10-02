Kompany not an option for Belgium

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has confirmed that Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany will not be joining the squad for their final two World Cup qualifiers.

The City captain hasn’t featured for his club since sustaining a calf injury on national-team duty against Gibraltar on August 31.

Martinez had included Kompany in his squad for the upcoming Group H encounters against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Cyprus, but revealed the 31-year-old centre-back will remain in Manchester during the international break to continue his recovery.

“It’s not a disagreement. We’ve got protocols and a way of working,” the Spaniard said when asked about his skipper’s absence.

“We’re going to call up the players, the squad was announced on Friday and then we’ve got another two days to have a clear assessment of where the players are.

“That’s the situation. Vincent Kompany hasn’t been in the squad and hasn’t been able to join in with the activity of the first team.

“So, it was clear that he wasn’t going to make it for these games and it was a very good communication with Manchester City.”