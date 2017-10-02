Jones and Delph out for England

After being absent from training on Monday, the England team later revealed that both Phil Jones and Fabian Delph had been sent back to their respective clubs.

The pair were assessed by the Three Lions medical team for unspecified knocks, after failing to link up with the other 23 members put through their paces by manager Gareth Southgate at St George’s Park.

Neither will be eligible to face Slovenia on Thursday.

Jones has impressed for Manchester United this season, their defence shipping just two goals in seven Premier League outings to sit joint-top at the summit with neighbours Manchester City.

Delph also caught the eye during the early stages of the new campaign, filling in for City manager Pep Guardiola where needed, with the Spaniard praising his versatility last week.

The duo’s absence has resulted in a call-up for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks, who was initially named in Aidy Boothroyd’s U21 squad for their games with Scotland and Andorra.

England lead Group F in World Cup qualifying by five points ahead of Slovakia with two games remaining, and victory over the Slovenians at Wembley this week will secure their passage to Russia 2018.