Neymar’s dad downplays Cavani dispute

The father of Paris Saint-German superstar Neymar says the recent dispute with Edinson Cavani over taking penalties was blown out of proportion by the media.

Neymar Santos senior told Telefoot that the problems seemingly highlighted by the press suggesting a rift were exaggerated and that the relationship between the Brazil and Uruguay forwards was healthy.

It appears his statement is accurate after Neymar was given the responsibility of taking and scoring a penalty during PSG's 6-2 victory over Bordeaux at Parc des Princes on Saturday.

After slotting home the spot-kick, Cavani was amongst the first of the home players to offer congratulations to the 25-year-old. It was Neymar's eighth goal in eight matches in all competitions since he joined from Barcelona.

In addition, prior to the victory over Les Girondins, the pair had also played well and shown camaraderie in the midweek 3-0 Champions League triumph over Bayern Munich.

As such, his dad told the French publication: "The whole thing was exaggerated. We saw in the game against Bayern Munich that there is no problem at all."