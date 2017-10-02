The craziest red card of all time?

Lyon player Marcelo was sent off on Sunday in what is probably one of the unluckiest red cards of all time.

The controversial dismissal occurred during Lyon’s Ligue 1 game against Angers after Marcelo had been pulled up for a foul against Baptiste Santamaria.

Referee Mikael Lesage decided the challenge was worth a booking, much to the disdain of the Brazilian stopper.

The disappointed defender was obviously not happy after being the shown the yellow card, and petulantly flicked his hand as he turned away from the official.

Unfortunately for Marcelo, he flicked his hand out just as the referee began to lower his hand, and managed to flick the card out of the official’s grasp.

This inadvertent show of disrespect was all too much for Monsieur Lesage, who then promptly whipped out his red card.

The decision was greeted with disbelief by the Marcelo and his teammates, but he had to walk.

Probably one of the most unfortunate red cards of all time!

Even worse was the fact that Lyon, who were leading 3-1 at the time, went on to draw 3-3 and lose two valuable points.