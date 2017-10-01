Ref sees sense as Ligue 1 goal-line technology goes haywire

Technology may be the future of football, but that doesn’t mean that it should be trusted 100 percent.

This was the lesson learned in Ligue 1 in Saturday’s game between Rennes and Caen

Caen were leading 1-0 in the 57th minute when Rennes player Wahbi Khazri curled a corner kick in toward goal.

Caen Keeper Rémy Vercoutre dived to punch the ball clear and play carried on for a few seconds until the referee Amaury Delerue felt his watch vibrating to signal a goal.

Replays showed the ball had quite clearly not crossed the line, yet Delerue initially signalled for a goal.

After some heated exchanges between the Caen players and the match officials, Delerue finally saw sense and ruled no goal.

Caen went onto win the game 1-0.

And while common sense prevailed in France, over the border in the Netherlands it most certainly didn’t.

PSV Eindhoven were leading Willem II 3-0 when Willem keeper Timon Wellenreuther raced from his goal line to clear the ball from off the feet of Eindhoven’s Jurgen Locadia.

Wellenreuther clearly got the ball, but the referee decided it was a foul and awarded a penalty, much to the dismay of the Willem players, coach and pundits – and practically everyone else who saw it.

Considering the Eredivisie employs VAR it’s kind of surprising that it wasn’t used to overrule the decision.

The call stood, however, and Marco van Ginkel scored from the spot as PSV ran out 4-0 winners.

Lesson for the day. Technology – and humans for that matter – can only be trusted so far!