Should this opportune goal have been allowed?

We all know the drill. When a player is down on the field injured, you kick the ball out of play so that he can be treated.

It’s a unwritten rule in football, except for one opportune German third-division player, who decided to rewrite the rule book himself on Saturday.

The incident in question occurred during a third division game between Carl Zeiss Jena and SV Meppen.

Visitors Meppen were 2-0 up in the second half when a Jena player went down injured.

Play carried on until Meppen midfielder Nico Granatowski stopped the ball and gestured toward the injured player.

As he did so, Jena player Soren Eismann stole in and took the ball from him.

You can see what happened next below.

This from the German 3rd tier.

Jena player injured.

Meppen stop for injury.

Another Jena player tackles him, scores

Predictably the Meppen players weren’t happy with Eismann or that the goal was allowed to stand.

It got worse – as Eismann grabbed a second goal late on to give Jena a thoroughly undeserved draw.

“Everyone associated with Jena has to think about whether they can be proud about such a situation,” Meppen coach Christian Neidhart said afterwards. “I’m lost for words. If someone in that situation says they didn’t hear or see anything they have to be completely blind or have their eyes closed.”

Even Eismann’s coach Mark Zimmermann was embarrassed, later admitting that he was also “not proud of the situation”.