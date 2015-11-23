Labbadia heaps praise on Die Rothosen

Hamburger SV coach Bruno Labbadia praised his side's "tactical awareness and passion" after they clinched a memorable 3-1 victory over high-flying BVB Dortmund on Friday night.

Labbadia's men were expected to face a stern test on Friday, with Dortmund heading into the clash in fine form and flying high in the Bundesliga standings.

However, Hamburg threw the form book out the window and claimed a three-goal lead, thanks to Pierre-Michel Lasogga, Lewis Holtby and a Mats Hummels own goal before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted a consolation for the visitors in the closing stages of the match.

"It was a hugely important step to beat a top team," a beaming Labbadia told HSV.de. "It was a hugely important step to beat a top team. We earned this win through tactical awareness and passion."

Goalkeeper Rene Adler, meanwhile, produced an imperious performance in goal, ensuring that Dortmund only managed to find the net on one occasion.

The 30-year-old revealed that he always feels confident of putting in a good showing in the so-called big games.

He said: "Such games against top opposition is a little bit like having my own Champions League.

"I always seem to be able to focus especially well in those games."