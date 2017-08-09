Burnley sign experienced stopper Legzdins

Burnley have added Adam Legzdins to their ranks while shipping Conor Mitchell out on loan.

The 30-year-old well-travelled goalkeeper joins from Birmingham for an undisclosed fee as young stopper Mitchell heads to Chester FC.

Legzdins, who began his career with Birmingham, has spent a large chunk of his career on loan, with the likes of Halifax Town and Oldham Athletic before signing for Crewe Alexandra in 2008.

Further moves were to follow, with Burton Albion, Derby County and Leyton Orient, before a return Birmingham in 2015.

He has signed a three-year deal with the Clarets and comes in as cover for Tom Heaton and Nick Pope following Paul Robinson's retirement.

Speaking to the club's official website, Legzdins spoke of his excitement of the move.

He said: "Interest from someone like Burnley is something you can’t ignore, no matter what the situation was at Birmingham, and after speaking to the people here I think it will be a really good fit for myself.

“I’m looking forward to working hard to see what happens. I’m looking forward to working with the goalkeepers that are already here.

“Tom has achieved fantastic things. I have played against him in the Championship many times and Nick Pope is a great talent behind him.

“But I’m here to excel and I want to push them and help improve the goalkeeper department."

Northern Ireland U21 international Mitchell, meanwhile, has joined National League side Chester FC on loan until January.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to getting that exposure to first-team football in a really competitive league and getting that experience, which is vital for a young goalkeeper.

“It was good to get in and meet the lads and get a feel for how they want to do things and it seems a really good set-up.

“The lads and the staff were really good to me and I just can’t wait to get started.”