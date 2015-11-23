Coquelin ruled out for two months

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that midfielder Francis Coquelin could miss up to two months with a knee injury.

The Frenchman was forced off with knee ligament damage after 14 minutes in Saturday's surprise 2-0 defeat to West Brom at the Hawthorns.

"I'm always cautious. It will be at least two months but I don't want to speculate more than that," Wenger confirmed on Monday.

Coquelin's injury just adds to Arsenal's woes, with Jack Wilshere, Danny Welbeck, Tomas Rosicky, Theo Walcott, Aaron Ramsey and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain already sidelined.

And Wenger admitted that he could look to the transfer market to bring in some reinforcements in January.

I must say we have been hit very hard in November. We have lost a few players," he added. "We have [Mathieu] Flamini who can play there, also [Calum] Chambers because he has been educated as a central midfielder.

"It depends now what comes out of the scan with Francis and we will see. I will do what is needed in Janaury, knowing as well that in January it is not an ideal transfer market."