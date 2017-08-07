Inter set to sign Dalbert from Nice

Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti is planning for the arrival of defender Dalbert from Nice, he confirmed following a friendly win over Villarreal.

The Brazilian full-back is expected to undergo a medical on Tuesday, and Spalletti spoke of his imminent arrival after defeating the Yellow Submarine 3-1.

"I’ve just been told that it’s being finalised, but has not been completed yet," Spalletti told Sky Sport Italia. "I too believe that Dalbert is arriving in Milan tomorrow."

However, the former Roma and Zenit St Petersburg boss insisted that Dalbert’s arrival doesn’t mean that Yuto Nagatomo is set to depart.

"He is a player who can help us out and we don’t sign players to get rid of others, but so they can contribute to the team," Spalletti added.

"Don’t assume Yuto Nagatomo is out, because he’s a good player, he knows what he needs to do and in some ways is perfect."

Feliz em realizar um dos meus sonhos de criança ??⚽️ Deus é perfeito em tudo . #ChampionsLeagueNicexAjax A post shared by Dalbert Henrique (@dalbert) on Jul 27, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

Speaking of their win over Villarreal, which included a very well-taken scissor-kick goal from Stevan Jovetic, Spalletti was content if not completely satisfied.

"We were inconsistent and at times passed the ball around too slowly," he said. "I expect something more, as I have a good squad at my disposal and a good squad needs to play good football. We mustn’t settle for what is below our capabilities.

"Jovetic is like a thoroughbred, so we know he can score goals like this and has that level of quality. We’re looking more at the overall picture, as we want players with quality who work hard for the team, whether they are Mauro Icardi, Jovetic or Ivan Perisic."