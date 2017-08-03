Atletico beat lackluster Liverpool to win Audi Cup

Atletico Madrid defeated Liverpool in a penalty shoot-out to win the final of the friendly Audi Cup in Germany.

In a match short on quality, the Reds struggled to make an impact for most of the game, trailing on the scoreboard until a late penalty from Roberto Firmino saw them snatch a draw.

Earlier, Atletico had taken a deserved 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute through Keidi Bare. Danny Ward made a brilliant save from a close-range effort, deflecting the ball onto the crossbar, but the 19-year-old Bare was on hand to follow up and nod home.

A well-organised Atletico outfit looked to be cruising to victory when Liverpool were handed an 83rd-minute lifeline.

Divock Origi was somewhat dubiously judged to have been brought down, and Firmino stepped up and leveled the scores to make it 1-1 at full-time.

It was left to a penalty shoot-out to to decide the contest, and ultimately it was Jordan Henderson’s missed spot-kick that ended up making the difference.