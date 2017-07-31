Can: Big season for Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can believes this season will be a crucial one for the Reds after they finished fourth in the Premier League last campaign.

Jurgen Klopp's charges will be aiming to build on the fact that they claimed a top-four spot for the first time since 2014, and Can is likewise eager to keep improving his game at the club.

Can's 2016/17 campaign suffered two setbacks as he picked up an injury in August that kept him out of five games, before injuring his knee in December, sidelining him for another 10 days.

“It’s a big season [for me] and I think it’s a big season for the team as well. Last season we did quite well but we could do better, so we will try to do it better this year and push on,” Can told the club's official website.

“Myself, I want to push on as well and I want to have good confidence and play a good season.

“Last season was not my best season, to be honest. It was difficult for me at the beginning with a few calf problems and everything, but at the end of the season I felt very good, I think I played OK and I want to push on and go in with that feeling at the start of the season.”

