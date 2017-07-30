Mihajlovic: Torino squad short three players

Sinisa Mihajlovic has left the Torino board with no excuses ahead of the upcoming Serie A season, clearly stating what his team needs in order to challenge for a European spot.

The former Milan boss, appointed as Torino manager ahead of the club's 2016/17 season, was unambiguous in his comments to reporters about what the club is lacking in their quest for a top-five finish.

“I’ve said it before, we are missing at least three players – one for every department – and if we achieve these targets then we can certainly challenge to the end for a place in Europe,” Mihajlovic stated.

“Last season’s work helped us to find the right mentality, spirit and culture of hard work," he said of Il Toro's 9th-place league finish, an improvement of three places over their previous season.

"We all know each other now and that’s an advantage going into the new year," he added.

“We are talking to several players who could be of use to us, who we have identified and then we’ll see what happens," the 48-year old continued.

“The club knows what I expect. When they arrive, you’ll understand what I was expecting.”

Mihajlovic went on to admit that the club failed in their efforts at finalising a signing earlier in the transfer window, but opted not to identify the player.

“I have to say Torino did everything possible to reach an agreement with the other club and offer the player a good contract, but evidently the lad had other plans. I won’t name names,” he said.