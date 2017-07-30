Agent: Big guns targeting Jankto

Jakub Jankto's agent has revealed that the Udinese midfielder has plenty of suitors, with Arsenal, Juventus and Inter Milan chief among them.

The Czech Republic international had previously been linked with Bournemouth and Leicester in 2016 after a promising loan spell at Ascoli in Serie B.

Jankto has since made the step up to the first team and featured 29 times in Serie A for the Zebrette last term, while he impressed during the recent Under-21 European Championship.

Europe's elite clubs have started taking an interest in the 21-year-old, according to his agent, Beppe Riso, who suggested the Gunners may hold the upper hand on their rivals.

"Arsenal like him, he's a lover of English football, and he's also liked by Juve, Inter and other teams," Riso told Sportitalia.

"Do I see him more in the Premier League than other leagues? Yes. Still, he's young, he's 21 years old, he must be calm and he's only thinking about Udinese."