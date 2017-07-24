Man City’s Mendy becomes world’s most expensive defender

Manchester City have finally confirmed the signing of Benjamin Mendy on a lucrative five-year contract reportedly worth £52 million.

The fee is said to be biggest ever paid for a defender, In terms of City’s spending, it also eclipses the initial £45m paid for right-back Kyle Walker earlier this month and the £47.5m deal for centre-back John Stones last summer.

BBC Sport claimed the deal had been agreed on Saturday without official confirmation from the Citizens, who have finally landed their target from Monaco.

Described as the one of the best attacking full-backs in Europe by City director of football Txiki Begiristain, Mendy fills the void left by the departed Gael Clichy and Alexander Kolarov.

"Benjamin has all the qualities we are looking for in a full-back," Begiristain told the club's official website.







"He is undoubtedly one of the world's best full-backs, our number-one target in this position. We are all delighted to have him here at Manchester City."

The France international expressed his delight at joining the English Premier giants under a manager whose philosophy is based on attacking football.

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining Manchester City," Mendy said. "They are one of Europe's leading clubs and in Pep Guardiola they have a manager committed to playing attacking football.

"I am sure that over the next few years we will be successful."