Kompany impressed by hard-working Walker

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has praised the attitude and work ethic of new signing Kyle Walker, whom he believes will fit in well at the club.

The former Tottenham right-back joined the Citizens for an initial £45 million, and Kompany has already been impressed by their latest acquisition.

"The first thing you notice about Kyle is his attitude towards training, working and improving," the City captain was quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

"I'd like to think being with us he'll improve again and reach the next level, his ability is to go forward with pace and have an impact.

"But at the same time, defensively he's capable of helping us, which is an important combination, so I believe it is the right place for him."