Emery: PSG must sign players like Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery has admitted that the club are aiming to sign world class players like Barcelona’s Neymar to compete with the best.

The Parisians have been linked with the Brazilian superstar and Emery has hinted that they may be pursuing him this transfer window.

"PSG wants the best players in the world, who are in the best clubs in the world," Emery told L'Equipe.

"If we want to compete with Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid and win the Champions League, then PSG must have a player of the world top five. We are trying to get one signed this summer.

"Neymar belongs to the top five in the world. The president and the club have been working for years to attract the best players."

Neymar's release clause is, however, set at a staggering €222 million and Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has insisted he is not for sale.