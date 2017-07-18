Milan still keen on Morata

AC Milan are still eager to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, revealed the club’s sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli.

The Serie A side have had a very ambitious transfer window so far, and want to revive their long-standing interest in the Spaniard for the right price.

"We’ve been looking at him from the beginning [of the window]," Mirabelli told Premium Sport about the former Juventus forward. "He’s made himself available to us."

"There were complications between the Champions League Final and the emergence of other teams, and the track cooled down. It may warm up again, but only on our terms."

The Rossoneri have already signed Portuguese striker Andre Silva from Porto, while Morata was linked with Manchester United until that move broke down with their signing of Romelu Lukaku from Everton.